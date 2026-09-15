Rs 15,300 cr investment agreements signed in presence of CM Vijay in London

London, Sept 15:

Investment agreements involving projects worth Rs 15,300 crore were signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay during his ongoing UK visit.

The latest commitments add to the State government’s efforts to attract investments in manufacturing, technology and other high-value sectors.

Recent agreements announced during the UK visit include Rs 11,000 crore by Samvardhana Motherson International, expected to create around 7,000 jobs, and Rs 1,000 crore by EY for Global Capability Centres, with more than 2,000 high-value jobs expected.

The investment push comes amid the government’s focus on positioning Tamil Nadu as a global manufacturing and technology hub. The State will now have to convert these MoU commitments into actual projects, employment and industrial activity.