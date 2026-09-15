Madras HC adjourns Aadhav Arjuna’s defamation case against MK Stalin to Sept 22

Chennai, Sept 15:

The Madras High Court on Tuesday adjourned to September 22 the defamation petition filed by TVK Minister Aadhav Arjuna against DMK president MK Stalin over an alleged defamatory social media post.

The matter came up before Justice Govindarajan Thilakavadi. Senior counsel P Wilson, appearing for Stalin, sought time to file a counter-affidavit, following which the court posted the case for further hearing on September 22.

Arjuna has challenged a post by the DMK IT Wing allegedly linking him to a drug trafficking case involving the seizure of narcotics worth Rs 258 crore in Chennai and Ramanathapuram. He has claimed that the post falsely stated that the alleged mastermind was his close relative and that he had no connection with the accused.

Arjuna has sought removal of the posts, an unconditional apology in Tamil and English, an injunction against publishing similar allegations and Rs 1 crore in damages for alleged loss of reputation, personal injury and mental agony. He has also argued that Stalin, as DMK president, was responsible for the party’s IT Wing.