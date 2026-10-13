L Murugan resigns as Union Minister

New Delhi, Oct. 13:

Union Minister of State L Murugan has resigned from his ministerial post, submitting a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

In his letter, Murugan recalled his journey from a humble family background to the Union Cabinet, expressing gratitude to Modi for the opportunities and responsibilities entrusted to him over the years. He said serving India and Tamil Nadu under the Prime Minister’s leadership had been one of the greatest honours of his life.

Murugan said he came from a poor family with no political background. His parents worked as daily-wage labourers and cattle herders and continue to lead a simple life in Konur village. He said they would never have imagined that their son would one day serve in the Union Government.

Inspired by the nationalist ideals of Mahakavi Bharathiyar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Murugan joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) while in college. Recalling nearly three decades of service in the ABVP and the BJP, he said his guiding principle had always been: “Nation first, party next, individual last.”

Murugan thanked Modi for recognising grassroots party workers and providing him with opportunities beyond his expectations. He recalled serving as Vice-Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, being elected to the Rajya Sabha twice and subsequently becoming a member of the Union Cabinet.

He said his experience in the Information and Broadcasting, Parliamentary Affairs, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry portfolios had broadened his understanding of the country and its people. He also expressed gratitude to the BJP for giving him opportunities to contest Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Recalling his five years in the Union Cabinet, Murugan said he had closely observed Modi’s patience, compassion and extraordinary commitment. Quoting Thiruvalluvar, he said the Prime Minister’s leadership reflected generosity, compassion, just governance and concern for citizens.

Murugan highlighted Modi’s support for Tamil Nadu, citing the Chennai Metro Rail project, the expansion of the Thoothukudi port, highway development and the redevelopment of 26 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. He also referred to the Centre’s support for deep-sea fishing vessels for fishermen and the Prime Minister’s personal interest in deep-tech initiatives emerging from IIT Madras.

He said Modi’s attention to Tamil Nadu’s traditional industries and emerging opportunities had deeply moved him. Murugan also recalled the Prime Minister’s visits to his residence on three occasions to participate in Pongal celebrations.

Highlighting Modi’s engagement with Tamil language and culture, Murugan referred to the Prime Minister’s quotation of the Purananuru lines “Yaadhum Oore, Yaavarum Kelir” at the United Nations. He also cited the Subramania Bharati Chair at Banaras Hindu University, Kashi Tamil Sangamam and Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam as initiatives that celebrated Tamil heritage and strengthened cultural links across the country.

Murugan further referred to Modi’s appreciation of the Thirukkural and the installation of the Sengol in Parliament, saying these gestures had given Tamil Nadu’s cultural heritage a place of honour at the heart of Indian democracy.

He also acknowledged the recognition given to Tamil Nadu leaders, including La Ganesan, C P Radhakrishnan and Tamilisai Soundararajan, through gubernatorial and other constitutional appointments. He said Radhakrishnan’s elevation to the office of Vice-President had brought further honour to the State