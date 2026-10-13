Sports periods to be held five days a week in schools: Minister

Chennai, Oct 13:

Sports periods will be conducted five days a week in schools, and physical education periods must be utilised fully, School Education Minister Rajmohan said on Tuesday. He stressed that no student should be excluded from sports activities on the basis of caste, religion or colour.

The minister was speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting for chief educational officers and district educational officers at the Anna Centenary Library auditorium in Kotturpuram. He released the School Paarvai 3.0 app and a revised school timetable at the meeting. He said schools had been allotted three physical education periods and two co-curricular periods, which could also be used for sports activities.

On the Teacher Eligibility Test results, Rajmohan said the pass percentage had increased compared with last year. While acknowledging that more than one lakh candidates had not qualified, he said teachers would be provided direct training to help them improve their performance.

He added that teachers had been trained for the new curriculum up to Class 3. Handbooks had been distributed to physical education teachers, and steps would be taken to provide textbooks to students soon. The minister also said the School Education Department was functioning with an all-women team for the first time and that a full-time director would be appointed after consultations with the leadership.

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