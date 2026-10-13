DMK restructuring panel meets Stalin to discuss party rejig

Chennai, Oct 13:

Members of the DMK’s organisational restructuring committee met party president M.K. Stalin at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Tuesday and held discussions on the ongoing exercise to revamp the party’s organisational structure.

The meeting followed the party leadership’s directive to expedite the restructuring process in accordance with resolutions adopted at the DMK executive committee meeting on August 22. The exercise is aimed at reorganising the party’s grassroots units and strengthening its organisational framework following the 2026 Assembly election setback.

The DMK has decided to increase its organisational districts from 77 to 110 and introduce age limits and a two-term cap for several party posts. The restructuring process had been delayed due to by-election-related activities, and Stalin has directed district secretaries to complete the exercise by October 20. A membership drive and internal party elections are expected to follow.

The committee members who met Stalin included Thangam Thennarasu, Geetha Jeevan, Sakkarapani, Tamilarsi and M.M. Abdullah.