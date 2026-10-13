Kodungaiyur gas deaths: Family refuses to accept worker’s body

Chennai, Oct 13:

Relatives of Naveen Kumar, one of the two workers who died while repairing a motor inside a stormwater drain well at Kodungaiyur, staged a protest outside the mortuary of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Tuesday, refusing to accept his body.

Naveen Kumar, 34, of West Tambaram, and Asmath Basha, 38, of Ranipet, died on Monday after entering a nearly 20-foot-deep well at Thendral Nagar to repair a faulty motor. They are suspected to have inhaled toxic gas, though the exact cause of death is under investigation.

The family demanded strict action against the contractor responsible for the work and sought appropriate compensation and justice. Police personnel, including women officers, were deployed at the hospital as officials held talks with the protesters.