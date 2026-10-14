NE Monsoon to set in over South peninsula tomorrow

Chennai, Oct 14:

The Northeast Monsoon will set in over south peninsula tomorrow, Met office announced on Wednesday.

As a prelude it, Chennai and its neighbouring districts received modertate rainfall early this morning, while some of the suburbs like Tambaram received showers around noon.

Chennai and its adjoining Northern district, besides in Cauvery delta, Interior and southern districts would receive rains in the coming days.

In an update, the IMD said conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest monsoon from remaining parts of the country and simultaneous commencement of Northeast monsoon rains over south peninsula tomorrow, October 15, 2026.

An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Central Parts of Keralam and neighbourhood at 4.5 km above mean sea level, while yesterday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal off South Sri Lanka coast now lies over Comorin area coasts and neighbourhood extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level.