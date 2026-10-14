Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ set for grand opening, releases tomorrow

Superstar Rajinikanth’s much-awaited *Jailer 2* is set for a grand theatrical release on Thursday, with the film gearing up to open in more than 900 screens, according to the release details provided by the team. Strong advance bookings, packed shows and heightened fan expectations have raised hopes of a massive opening for the action entertainer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

The film has generated considerable interest in the run-up to its release, with advance ticket sales gathering momentum across markets. Industry box-office trackers put overall advance bookings at around Rs 56 crore gross across languages as of Wednesday morning, including blocked seats, indicating the scale of anticipation. Tamil Nadu is among the leading markets, with Chennai emerging as a major centre for advance sales. These figures are estimates and may change as bookings continue.

The sequel brings back Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer whose quiet family life is disrupted by threats from the criminal underworld. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu return, while the ensemble includes Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, S J Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

The expectations are fuelled by the phenomenal success of the first Jailer, released in 2023, which emerged as one of Rajinikanth’s biggest commercial hits and grossed more than Rs 600 crore worldwide, according to trade estimates. Its mix of action, dark humour, memorable dialogues, Anirudh’s music and appearances by leading stars helped it connect with audiences across markets. The sequel faces the challenge of recreating that impact while offering a fresh story and new surprises.

With advance bookings running high and fans preparing for celebrations around the opening shows, Jailer 2 is among the most closely watched Tamil releases of the year. Its opening-day performance will be a key indicator of whether the film can match or surpass the first instalment’s box-office achievements. Ultimately, audience response and word of mouth over the opening weekend will determine whether the much-anticipated sequel lives up to the enormous expectations surrounding Rajinikanth’s return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.