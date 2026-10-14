Festival specials: Commuters against temporary bus terminus at MM Nagar

Chennai, Oct 14: The decision to operate special buses for the Ayudha Pooja and Deepavali festivals from temporary bus terminals at Maraimalai Nagar and near Kilambakkam has raised concerns over the inconvenience passengers may face while travelling to their hometowns.

Every year, lakhs of people living in Chennai travel to their native places during the festival season, leading to a heavy rush for government buses. In previous years, special buses were operated from several locations, including KK Nagar, Tambaram and Poonamallee, enabling passengers to board buses from places closer to their homes.

However, the arrangements announced for this year’s Ayudha Pooja and Deepavali festivals include temporary bus terminals at Maraimalai Nagar, near Kilambakkam, from where special services will be operated. Buses to destinations such as Kumbakonam, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam are scheduled to depart from the temporary terminus at Maraimalai Nagar. Free connecting buses have also been arranged to ferry passengers from Kilambakkam to Maraimalai Nagar.

Despite these arrangements, passengers travelling from different parts of Chennai may have to reach Kilambakkam or Maraimalai Nagar before boarding their long-distance buses. With traffic congestion usually worsening on the city’s major roads during festival periods, commuters are concerned that reaching the designated boarding points could itself become time-consuming.

The arrangements could pose additional challenges for families travelling with children and elderly members, particularly those carrying luggage. Passengers may have to change buses and wait for connecting services before boarding their long-distance buses. The rush for connecting buses, waiting time and traffic congestion could add to their difficulties.

Passengers have called for additional boarding points, similar to those provided in previous years, to make festival travel more convenient. They have also urged the Transport Department to increase connecting bus services from different parts of Chennai to the temporary terminals.

Special buses are intended to help people travel to their hometowns and return without difficulty during festivals. However, if passengers have to travel across the city before they can begin their long-distance journey, questions arise over whether the arrangements will adequately serve their purpose.