India plays WI in fourth T20 today

Hyderabad, Oct 14:

India will look to seal the five-match T20I series against the West Indies when the teams meet in the fourth match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

India lead the series 2-1, having won the opening and third matches, while the West Indies claimed victory in the second T20I. A win in Hyderabad would give the hosts an unassailable 3-1 lead and secure the series with one match remaining.

The contest is expected to be another high-scoring affair, with batting-friendly conditions likely to favour stroke-makers. Hyderabad, home to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, has witnessed several big-scoring contests in recent years.

India are likely to retain the winning combination from the third T20I in Indore. The inclusion of an additional fast bowler paid off as India successfully defended a total for the first time on the tour. Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav could consequently remain on the bench as the team looks to maintain its balance.

Young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is also awaiting an opportunity to make his international debut on home soil. However, India may continue with the established opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as they seek another strong start.

The West Indies, meanwhile, will hope all-rounder Romario Shepherd recovers in time for the crucial encounter. Shepherd suffered an injury while bowling in the second T20I and missed the third match in Indore. His availability could influence the visitors’ team combination as they attempt to level the series and take the contest into a decider.