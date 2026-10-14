Police deny lookout notice against EV Velu 

Chennai, Oct 14:

The police have informed the Madras High Court that no lookout notice has been issued against former Tamil Nadu Minister E.V. Velu in connection with the alleged illegal removal of sand from a lake to level the ground for a DMK youth wing conference.

The DMK North Zone youth wing conference was held in Tiruvannamalai on December 14, 2025. The Arappor Iyakkam lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on August 13, alleging that soil had been illegally excavated from Malappampadi lake over 12 acres to a depth of 10 to 23 feet. The alleged loss to the government was estimated at Rs 8 crore.

Based on the complaint, the DVAC registered a case against Velu and his son, E.V. Kumaran. Both approached the High Court seeking the cancellation of lookout notices allegedly issued against them.

When the petitions came up before Justice V. Lakshminarayanan, the police submitted that no lookout notice had been issued against Velu. The prosecution sought time to file its response to Kumaran’s petition.

Recording the submission, the judge disposed of Velu’s petition and adjourned the hearing on Kumaran’s petition to October 15.