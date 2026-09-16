Vijay’s London public appearance cancelled over crowd safety concerns

London, Sept 16:

A planned public appearance by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in London was cancelled after police raised concerns over crowd safety, leaving hundreds of supporters disappointed.

Vijay is currently in the UK as part of a Tamil Nadu government delegation on an investment outreach mission. Hundreds of fans had gathered outside The Shard, one of London’s most prominent landmarks, hoping to see the Chief Minister. Several had reportedly waited for hours.

A member of Vijay’s team announced through a loudspeaker that the programme was being called off as the organisers could not secure the required permission because of public safety concerns. The Metropolitan Police had intervened over the crowd situation.

The cancellation came during Vijay’s UK investment tour. The Tamil Nadu government has said that multiple MoUs involving investments worth about ₹12,300 crore were signed during the visit, with the projects expected to generate more than 9,400 jobs.

Vijay is scheduled to conclude his UK visit and return to India on Wednesday.