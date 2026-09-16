Tamil Nadu Government Transfers Tambaram Commissioner Over Tender Violations

Chennai, Sept 16:

The Tamil Nadu government has transferred Tambaram Corporation Commissioner S Balachander and placed him under compulsory wait following allegations of irregularities in the award of municipal contracts. An inquiry has been ordered by the Director of Municipal Administration.

The action followed complaints by Arappor Iyakkam alleging that two civic works worth around ₹45 lakh were completed and inaugurated even before the last date for submission/opening of tenders. The organisation alleged that the tender process was used merely as a formality to favour selected contractors.

The government has said there were prima facie procedural irregularities and has also suspended an Assistant Executive Engineer. However, it maintained that no work order had been issued and no government funds had been spent on the works in question. Action will be taken against those found responsible after the inquiry.