Bypolls to Madurantakam, Dharapuram: Today is last day to file nominations

Chennai, Sept 16:

Today is the last day for filing nominations for the Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly by-elections, scheduled for October 6. Nominations will be scrutinised on September 17, with September 19 being the last date for withdrawal. Counting is scheduled for October 9.

The TVK has fielded K Maragatham Kumaravel in Madurantakam and P Sathyabama in Dharapuram. Both had won the seats as AIADMK candidates in the April Assembly elections before resigning as MLAs and joining TVK.

The AIADMK has nominated Kanitha Sampath for Madurantakam and K Bhanumathi for Dharapuram. Sampath is a former MLA from Madurantakam, while Bhanumathi is a former Dharapuram Panchayat Union chairperson.

The DMK has fielded I Paranthaman in Madurantakam and S Suganya in Dharapuram. The CPI(M) has nominated Suganthi in Madurantakam, while the CPI has fielded Lakshmanan in Dharapuram.

With nominations closing today, the field for the two by-elections is set to be finalised after scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations.