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CHENNAI

Fever cases rise in Tamil Nadu; public advised to wear masks

NT BureauBy No Comments
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Chennai,  Sept 16:

With respiratory infections and dengue cases rising in Tamil Nadu, Health Minister K G Arunraj has urged people to remain cautious and wear face masks in public places.
The Minister said 15,933 dengue cases and nine deaths have been reported in the State so far this year. He said the government was taking preventive measures and all government hospitals had been instructed to provide proper treatment for dengue.
He also advised parents not to send children to school if they have fever or similar symptoms and urged the public to take precautions against the spread of infections.
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