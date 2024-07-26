Raayan movie review

Dhanush, the versatile star, returns to the silver screen with his highly anticipated 50th film, “Raayan.”

Last seen in the critically acclaimed “Captain Miller,” Dhanush not only stars in this movie but also takes on the roles of writer and director, showcasing his multifaceted talent. Released in both Telugu and Tamil, “Raayan” features an ensemble cast including Sundeep Kishan, SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan, and Kalidas Jayaram.

“Raayan” weaves a compelling tale of loyalty, love, and resilience. The narrative centers on Raayan (Dhanush), who, as a child, was entrusted by his parents with the responsibility of protecting his three siblings (Sundeep Kishan, Dushara Vijayan, and Kalidas Jayaram). However, their parents never return, leading Raayan to dedicate his life to his siblings. The family’s neighborhood is under the grip of Durai (Saravanan), while Sethu (SJ Suryah) harbors ambitions to seize control. Amidst this power struggle, the city commissioner (Prakash Raj) aims to eradicate all gangs in Chennai. Raayan’s brother (Sundeep Kishan) gets entangled with these gangs, prompting Raayan to protect him at all costs. The film unravels how Raayan navigates this perilous world to safeguard his family.

Dhanush, in his element, delivers a reserved yet commanding performance as Raayan. Though not as iconic as some of his previous roles, he still commands the screen with his presence. Sundeep Kishan impresses in a substantial role, showcasing his acting prowess. Dushara Vijayan emerges as one of the film’s highlights, delivering a career-best performance with remarkable intensity. SJ Suryah, as always, is captivating and brings depth to his character. Aparna Balamurali, Prakash Raj, and Selvaraghavan provide solid support in their limited roles.

AR Rahman’s contribution to “Raayan” is nothing short of magical. While the songs may not linger, his background score elevates the film to new heights. Om Prakash’s cinematography adds a gloomy and dark tone, perfectly complementing the narrative’s intensity. The production values by Sun Pictures are top-notch, though the editing could have been tighter to enhance the film’s pace.

“Raayan” stands as a testament to Dhanush’s versatility and commitment to storytelling. The film is a gripping blend of emotion and action, supported by stellar performances and exceptional technical craftsmanship. While not flawless, “Raayan” is a cinematic experience that celebrates Dhanush’s landmark 50th film with flair and finesse.