UCC Bill tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly

New Delhi: With the Uttarakhand Cabinet approving the draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the government is all set to table the UCC Bill on Tuesday amid the special four-day session of the Assembly.

Once implemented, Uttarakhand will become the first state after Independence to adopt the UCC. It has been operational in Goa since the days of Portuguese rule.

As its name suggests, the UCC proposes uniform civil laws for all communities in the state, irrespective of caste and religion. If approved, this would provide a legal framework for uniform marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance laws for the state’s citizens.

The passage of this bill was one of the big poll promises made by the BJP in the state ahead of the Assembly polls in 2022.

Once implemented, other states are also likely to follow suit. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has previously publicly stated that he plans to implement it in his state too. It is also likely to serve as a template for the implementation of UCC nationally and is likely to be implemented in Gujarat too.