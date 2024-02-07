Will work hard to return to Test team: Hanuma Vihari

New Delhi, Feb 7: India batter Hanuma Vihari is eying a Test comeback by capping off the Ranji Trophy season on a strong note. Vihari’s rich vein of form has contributed to Andhra Pradesh’s run in the Elite Group B. Andhra currently sits in second spot with three wins in five games.

The 30-year-old batter has helped his team, scoring 365 runs in seven innings, and sits behind only skipper Ricky Bhui’s tally of 550 runs for the team. His recent scores have allowed him to keep his average in domestic cricket above 50. Vihari has found it hard to make a spot for himself in India’s playing XI but he is keen to leave his mark in domestic cricket and extend his 16 Test appearances.

“I do feel sad and disappointed that I am not in the Test team, but everyone goes through ups and downs, and my job now is to score runs in the Ranji Trophy. The season has gone all right, both for the team and for me. So the ambition is to score a lot of runs and try to return to the Test team,” Vihari told ESPNcricinfo after Andhra beat Bihar.

Vihari arguably produced one of the most celebrated knocks in 2021 in Indian Test history. His 23* of 161 deliveries in Sydney against Australia turned out to be a match-saving knock for the Indian team. But since then he has been missing from the action and he indicated that it is likely that as of now he isn’t on the radar of selectors. “No one has spoken to me recently, but Rahul Dravid did speak to me after my last Test, and he told me what I can improve on, but no, I haven’t been in touch with anyone since then,” Vihari said.

Vihari made his last Test appearance in 2022 at Edgbaston and scored 22 and 11. Now he is focused on improving and enjoying his game. “But I only think about improving my game and enjoying it. If I don’t do that, there is no purpose left. When I go into the middle, I just want to do my best for the team and score runs. I am at a stage [in my career] where I have no expectations. I give my best each time I bat and then whatever happens will happen,” Vihari added. Andhra Pradesh will now face Uttar Pradesh on February 9 at the PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex.