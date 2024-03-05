Indian dies as Hezbollah strikes Orchard in Israel

Gaza: In the first Indian casualty in the Israel-Hamas war, a man from Kerala died in a missile strike in north Israel’s Margaliot yesterday.

The Israel embassy in India said in a statement this morning that two others were injured in the “cowardly” attack by Hezbollah.

The three were cultivating an orchard at the time of the missile strike, the statement said. The Israel embassy has said its prayers go out to the families of the dead and the injured. “Israeli Medical institutions are completely at the service of the injured, who are being treated by our very best medical staff. Israel regards equally all nationals, Israeli or foreign, who are injured or killed due to terrorism. We will be there to support the families and offer them assistance,” it said.

“Our countries, who are sadly well versed in civilian loss, stand united in hopes of a speedy recovery for the injured and solace for the family of the bereaved,” the statement added.

The anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon. The Shia faction of Hezbollah has been carrying out rocket strikes and drone attacks in north Israel in support of Hamas since the war began.