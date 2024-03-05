Construction works for Madurai AIIMS begins

Chennai: The construction work of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai began in Madurai today and is expected to be completed in three years.

The project is being funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) through its Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan. The revised estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,978 cr, out of which Rs 1,621 crore is to be covered by the JICA loan and balance through budgetary support. A loan agreement with JICA was signed on March 26, 2021.

It may be recalled that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently said the ‘budget’ for the proposed AIIMS hospital at Madurai in Tamil Nadu escalated by Rs 700 crore since land acquisition was delayed and the state government should take the blame for it.

Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi said the works finally began since the Centre now elections are around.