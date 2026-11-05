Udhayanidhi slams TVK farm loan policy

Chennai, Nov 5:

Leader of the Opposition and DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday lashed out at the ruling TVK government, accusing Chief Minister Vijay of going back on his electoral commitment to implement a complete waiver of agricultural crop loans across the state.

Taking to his social media handle on X, Udhayanidhi alleged that after promising an unconditional, across-the-board crop loan waiver during election campaigns, the administration resorted to dividing farmers into narrow slabs to offer negligible relief. He pointed out that while ministers had earlier pacified agitating farm unions by promising direct negotiations after the Dharapuram and Maduranthakam by-elections, the government has remained completely silent nearly a month after polling concluded.

“When we raised the demand for drought relief in the Assembly, the Chief Minister confidently gave a false reply claiming that the kuruvai special package was itself drought relief. What will he say now?” Udhayanidhi remarked, alleging that farmers are unable to celebrate Deepavali due to severe rural distress. Demanding an immediate policy correction ahead of Pongal, he urged the state government to emulate previous Dravidian administrations by waiving all pending crop loans without restrictive conditions.