BMC clears bus station land

Mumbai, Nov 5:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed 27 commercial structures from a prime land parcel reserved for a municipal bus station in Borivali East on Wednesday, acting swiftly after the Supreme Court issued a stern warning over non-compliance with its eviction orders.

The anti-encroachment drive was carried out on a 3,400-square-metre plot situated along Swami Vivekanand Road, reserved for a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus depot under Town Planning Scheme-II. The civic body’s R-Central ward mobilised heavy demolition machinery, around 70 workers, and police deployment to clear the long-disputed site.

The action followed the apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, issuing a contempt notice to BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and ordering a freeze on her November salary along with her staff for repeated delays. However, after senior counsel R.P. Bhat submitted proof of compliance regarding eviction orders dating back to November 2025 and July 2026, the bench withdrew the salary freeze and show-cause directives, while directing Bhide to file a detailed personal compliance affidavit ahead of the next hearing.