Guv RN Ravi refuses to administer oath ahead of Ponmudy’s swearing-in

Governor R.N. Ravi seems to be continuing his confrontation with the state government and Chief Minister MK Stalin as he has refused to administer the oath to K. Ponmudy, who is set to return as a minister in the state Cabinet on Thursday as requested by the Chief Minister.

Former Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy had to relinquish his post after the Madras High Court convicted him in a disproportionate assets case in December 2023.

The Supreme Court later stayed his conviction, following which Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Wednesday rescinded his earlier notification declaring Ponmudy’s Assembly seat — Thirukkoyilur — as vacant.

Following this, Chief Minister Stalin sent a request to the Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in of Ponmudy on Thursday.

However, according to sources, Governor Ravi has refused to administer the oath of office to Ponmudy on Thursday.