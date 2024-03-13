Cong promises Rs 1 lakh cash transfer to women, 50 pc quota in central govt jobs

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress on Wednesday announced five guarantees for women, including annual direct cash transfers of Rs 1 lakh to one woman from each of the country’s poorest families and 50 per cent quota in all new recruitments in central government jobs.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party has announced the ”Nari Nyay” guarantee, under which it is going to set a new agenda for the country’s women.

Kharge said prior to this, the Congress has announced its guarantees on participatory justice, farmer justice and youth justice.

”Needless to say, our guarantees are not empty promises and statements,” he said in his post in Hindi on the microblogging platform.