TN records historic 85.15% polling, highest since Independence  

Chennai, Apr 24:

Tamil Nadu has scripted electoral history by recording an unprecedented voter turnout of 85.15% in the 2026 Assembly elections—the highest since Independence.

The remarkable polling percentage surpasses the previous record of 78.01% set in 2011, marking a significant milestone in the State’s democratic journey.

The surge in turnout is being partly attributed to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls undertaken by the Election Commission of India, which reduced the total electorate by nearly 10.6%, from 6.41 crore to 5.73 crore.

Historically, higher voter turnout in Tamil Nadu has often been associated with anti-incumbency sentiment. However, in this election, no clear wave was visible either in favour of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance or the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance.

Political observers suggest that the entry of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, along with a large youth electorate of 1.21 crore voters in the 18–29 age group and over 14 lakh first-time voters, may have significantly contributed to the record participation.

While opposition parties argue that the high turnout reflects public dissatisfaction with the incumbent government, the ruling DMK has dismissed this claim, attributing the spike largely to the reduced voter base post-SIR.

DMK spokesperson and former MP TKS Elangovan pointed out that in absolute terms, the number of votes polled rose only modestly—from 4.63 crore in 2021 to 4.87 crore in 2026—an increase of around 24 lakh votes across 234 constituencies. He emphasized that the higher percentage is primarily due to a reduced denominator rather than a dramatic rise in voter participation.

Political analysts echo this reasoning, noting that without the SIR exercise, the turnout would likely have been around 75.97%, only about 2.3 percentage points higher than the 2021 elections.

They argue that the shrinking electorate has amplified the turnout percentage, making it appear more dramatic than the actual increase in voter numbers. Nonetheless, the elections saw robust participation across the State, with over 20 constituencies recording more than 90% turnout and nearly all constituencies crossing the 75% mark.

A historical analysis of voter turnout in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections reveals fluctuating participation rates over the decades, ranging from a low of 46.56% in 1957 to a steady rise in recent years.

The State recorded 74.81% turnout in 2016 and 73.63% in 2021, before reaching the all-time high in 2026. The consistent upward trend in voter engagement, despite varying political dynamics, highlights the strengthening of democratic participation in Tamil Nadu over time.