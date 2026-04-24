HC rejects Pawan Khera’s anticipatory bail plea

New Delhi, Apr 24:

The Gauhati High Court on Friday rejected an anticipatory bail petition of Congress leader Pawan Khera in connection with his allegations that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife possessed multiple passports and undisclosed properties abroad.

The single bench of Justice Parthiv Jyoti Saikia rejected Khera’s anticipatory bail application filed on Monday after he was asked by the Supreme Court to approach the Gauhati High Court, a lawyer representing the Congress leader said.

The court heard the petition on Tuesday and reserved its order.

The high court listed the delivery of the order on its cause list for Friday.

Following the allegations, the CM’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, filed criminal cases against Khera and others at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Telangana High Court had earlier granted him a seven-day transit anticipatory bail, but the Assam Police moved the Supreme Court against it.

The apex court passed an interim order to stay the grant of anticipatory transit bail and asked Khera to approach the Gauhati High Court.