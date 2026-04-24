Stalin holds meeting with DMK Candidates after polls

Chennai, Apr 24:

After the conclusion of polling in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin convened a key meeting with candidates of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to review the electoral process and assess post-poll scenarios.

During the meeting, Stalin is said to have gathered feedback from candidates regarding voter turnout, booth management, and overall polling-day experiences across constituencies.

Discussions also focused on identifying strengths and addressing any issues faced during polling, including coordination among party workers and agents at the ground level.

The interaction assumes importance as the DMK leadership prepares for the counting of votes and evaluates its performance in a closely contested election.

Stalin is believed to have urged party members to remain vigilant, ensure proper monitoring of strong rooms, and stay prepared for the next phase of the electoral process.