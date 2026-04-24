Former minister’s husband booked by cops

Chennai, Apr 24:

Balasubramanian, husband of former minister and B. Valarmathi, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate from Thousand Lights constituency, has been booked by the Nungambakkam Police following an altercation with a police constable during polling on Thursday.

The 79-year-old Balasubramanian allegedly assaulted Constable Anbarasan, who was on security duty near Valluvar Kottam signal. Police registered a case against him under multiple sections, including preventing a public servant from discharging duty, using obscene language, unlawful restraint, and criminal intimidation.

According to sources, the incident occurred when Balasubramanian, who was protesting in the area and making allegations against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam workers, refused to move despite being asked to clear the spot due to traffic disruption, leading to a heated argument.

Meanwhile, in a counter-claim, Balasubramanian admitted himself to Kilpauk Government Hospital, alleging that he was assaulted by the police during the incident. Further investigation into the matter is underway.