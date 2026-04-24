India slams Trump over ‘hellhole’ remark

New Delhi, Apr 24:

India has strongly criticised US President Donald Trump after he amplified a controversial social media post referring to India and China as “hellholes,” saying the remarks were “uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste.”

The Ministry of External Affairs said the comments do not reflect the reality of India–US relations, which are based on mutual respect and shared interests. Officials also noted that such statements misrepresent the strength and depth of the bilateral partnership.

The controversy erupted after Trump reshared a post linked to a conservative commentator criticising US birthright citizenship laws, which included derogatory references to immigrants from countries like India and China.