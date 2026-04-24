Close Menu
Friday, April 24, 2026
Login / Register Subscribe
WORLD

India slams Trump over ‘hellhole’ remark

India has strongly criticised US President Donald Trump after he amplified a controversial social media post referring to India and China as “hellholes,” saying the remarks were “uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste.”
AgencyBy No Comments
🌐 Translate ▾
  • Tamil
  • Hindi
  • Malayalam
  • Kannada
  • Telugu

New Delhi,  Apr 24:

India has strongly criticised US President Donald Trump after he amplified a controversial social media post referring to India and China as “hellholes,” saying the remarks were “uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste.”

The Ministry of External Affairs said the comments do not reflect the reality of India–US relations, which are based on mutual respect and shared interests. Officials also noted that such statements misrepresent the strength and depth of the bilateral partnership.

The controversy erupted after Trump reshared a post linked to a conservative commentator criticising US birthright citizenship laws, which included derogatory references to immigrants from countries like India and China.

Share.

Related Posts

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments