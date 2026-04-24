China envoy, Pak PM review West Asia situation

Islamabad, Apr 24:

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday to discuss the West Asia situation and Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions between the United States and Iran.

The meeting, described as a courtesy call, was attended by senior Pakistani officials including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and Information Minister Ataullah Tarar. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the discussions focused on regional developments and Islamabad’s initiatives to promote dialogue and stability amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Pakistan has recently intensified its diplomatic outreach, seeking to encourage renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran and support efforts to hold a second round of talks aimed at de-escalation in the region. The Chinese envoy appreciated Pakistan’s role, noting Beijing’s support for initiatives that promote lasting peace and regional stability.

Ambassador Jiang reaffirmed China’s commitment to strengthening its “iron-clad” partnership with Pakistan and reiterated that bilateral ties would continue to grow in line with the vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping. He emphasized expanding cooperation across political, economic, and strategic domains.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of Pakistan-China relations and reaffirmed Islamabad’s pride in the “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” with Beijing. He highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with China to further deepen bilateral ties.

Sharif also conveyed warm regards to President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, underlining the importance Pakistan places on its long-standing relationship with China. The meeting took place amid intensified regional diplomacy aimed at easing tensions in West Asia.