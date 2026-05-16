Support to TVK govt aimed at preventing Prez Rule: CPM

Chennai, May 16:

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) has launched a strong attack on the Union government over the recent increase in fuel and cooking gas prices, warning that the move would intensify the financial burden on ordinary citizens already grappling with rising living costs.

State secretary P. Shanmugam, addressing a protest organised by the party’s South Chennai district unit in Velachery, said the hike in petrol, diesel and LPG prices would have far-reaching consequences beyond fuel expenses.

He argued that diesel, being the backbone of goods transportation in India, would trigger a chain reaction, pushing up the prices of vegetables, groceries and other essential commodities. According to him, the increase would ultimately hit the poorest sections the hardest, widening economic distress among already vulnerable families.

Shanmugam also highlighted the impact of rising commercial LPG prices on the hospitality sector. He alleged that the recent hike had already led to the closure of several small and mid-sized hotels, resulting in job losses among workers, delivery personnel and others dependent on the industry.

“The hotel sector is a major employment generator. When input costs rise sharply, it directly affects livelihoods,” he noted, warning that continued price escalation could further destabilise the sector.

Describing petrol, diesel and cooking gas as unavoidable essentials in modern life, the CPM leader rejected the Centre’s justification linking price hikes to fluctuations in international crude oil markets.

He argued that when global crude prices had fallen in the past, oil companies had not proportionately reduced retail prices, thereby accumulating significant profits. In this context, he demanded that the government step in with subsidy support and roll back the recent hikes instead of transferring the burden to consumers.

Shanmugam announced that the CPM would continue its agitation against the price rise and expand the protests across Tamil Nadu in coordination with like-minded political parties. The party plans to organise joint demonstrations in the coming days, aiming to build wider public pressure on the Centre to reverse its decision.

Responding to questions about the Left parties’ support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government, Shanmugam clarified that the backing was extended to ensure political stability in the state.

He said the post-election scenario, which produced no clear majority for either the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) or the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam alliances, had raised the possibility of President’s Rule in India being imposed in Tamil Nadu.

According to him, the Left parties, along with the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), stepped in to prevent such a scenario, which they believed could have led to indirect control by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).