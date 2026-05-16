Governor Arlekar cuts convoy size

Chennai, May 16:

In a move aimed at promoting responsible fuel usage and administrative restraint, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has ordered a significant reduction in the number of police escort vehicles accompanying his official convoy across Tamil Nadu.

According to a statement issued by Lok Bhavan, the Governor has directed officials to scale down the convoy strength from 10 vehicles to just four, with immediate effect. The decision applies to all his official engagements, including visits to government institutions and participation in public and private functions.

The Raj Bhavan linked the move directly to an appeal made by Narendra Modi, who had urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption and adopt more sustainable practices, including the use of public transport wherever possible.

“Considering one of the seven appeals made by the Prime Minister to the people of India to reduce fuel consumption, the Governor has directed that the number of police security vehicles be reduced,” the statement noted.

Until now, the Governor’s convoy typically included 10 police vehicles during official travel. With the revised directive, the convoy strength has been cut by more than half, bringing it down to four vehicles.

Officials indicated that the decision has already been implemented and will be followed for all future movements of the Governor within the state.

Sources at Lok Bhavan described the move as both symbolic and practical—highlighting the importance of leading by example when it comes to conserving fuel and reducing unnecessary expenditure..

The reduction is also being seen as part of a broader message encouraging government functionaries and public representatives to adopt more efficient and environmentally conscious practices.

The Centre has repeatedly emphasised the need for fuel conservation amid fluctuating global energy markets and rising environmental concerns. Measures such as reducing official excess, promoting public transport, and encouraging behavioural changes have been part of this push.

By voluntarily cutting down his convoy size, Governor Arlekar has positioned the Raj Bhavan as aligning with these national priorities—sending a message that even high offices can contribute to resource conservation through small but meaningful steps.