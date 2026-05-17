Rajinikanth Dismisses Rumours, Congratulates Vijay After Electoral Victory

Chennai, May 17:

Amid widespread speculation on social media following Chief Minister Vijay’s electoral victory in Tamil Nadu, actor Rajinikanth on Sunday issued a clarification while speaking to reporters at his Poes Garden residence in Chennai.

Addressing rumours about his relationship with Vijay and alleged political displeasure, Rajinikanth said he has shared a long-standing association with former Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and expressed sadness over Stalin’s defeat in the Kolathur constituency. At the same time, he acknowledged that Vijay’s victory over the two major Dravidian parties came as a surprise.

Rejecting claims of jealousy, Rajinikanth pointed to the age gap between them and said there was no reason for him to feel threatened by Vijay’s rise. He reiterated that he had distanced himself from politics long ago and had no intention of re-engaging.

Responding to questions about his absence from Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony, Rajinikanth clarified that he has never attended any Chief Minister’s oath-taking event in the past, maintaining consistency in his stance.

Congratulating Vijay on assuming office, Rajinikanth also advised caution to his supporters and party cadre, noting that their actions would directly reflect on the new Chief Minister’s leadership and public image.

The clarification comes in the wake of intense political chatter triggered by Rajinikanth’s recent meeting with Stalin after the election results. Speculation had suggested possible backchannel political discussions and dissatisfaction over Vijay’s ascent, leading to criticism from Vijay’s supporters on social media.