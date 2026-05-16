TVK Cabinet Portfolios Allocated to 9 Ministers, K A Sengottaiyan Gets Finance

Chennai, May 16:

Marking a significant development in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, portfolios have been allocated to nine ministers in the TVK cabinet. Chief Minister Vijay has retained key departments, while other Ministers have been assigned sector-specific responsibilities.

Chief Minister Vijay will handle the crucial departments of Home, Police, and General Administration. Anand has been entrusted with Rural Development and Water Resources. Adhav Arjuna will oversee Public Works and Sports Development. Arun Raj takes charge of Health and Family Welfare.

The Finance portfolio has been assigned to K.A. Sengottaiyan, while Venkataramanan will manage the Food Department. C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar has been given charge of Electricity and Law. Rajmohan will oversee School Education, and T.K. Prabhu will handle the Mines Department. Keerthana has been assigned the Industries portfolio.

The allocation is seen as a strategic move aimed at strengthening governance efficiency and streamlining administrative functions.