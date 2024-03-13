HC declines stay on trial court proceedings against Senthil Balaji

In a significant development, the Madras High Court has declined to stay the proceedings of the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji. A division bench comprising Justices MS Ramesh and Sunder Mohan rejected the plea for a stay, emphasizing that it is premature to halt the proceedings at this stage.

Senior counsels Mukul Rohatgi and S Prabakaran, representing Senthil Balaji, had petitioned the High Court seeking a stay on the trial court proceedings in the PMLA case. However, the bench asserted that it is too early to intervene and that the prayer for a stay could be considered closer to the pronouncement of the verdict by the Principal Sessions Court.

“It is too early to stay the proceedings,” remarked the bench, indicating that the request for a stay would be more appropriate at a later stage in the legal process. The bench further clarified that the matter can be revisited when the trial court is nearing a decision on the case.