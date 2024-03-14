US House passes TikTok crackdown law

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation with an overwhelming bipartisan vote that could lead to the banning of the popular social media platform TikTok. The fate of the app, which is used monthly by 170 million Americans, now rests with the Senate where some lawmakers have vowed to prevent the law’s speedy passage. President Joe Biden, who will have the final say, has said he will sign it into law. The legislation passed with 352 affirmative votes to 65 negative and one vote marked as present. It was introduced by the bipartisan duo of Mike Gallagher, a Republican, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat, who head the select committee on China as the chair and ranking member, respectively.