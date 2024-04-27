TTV raises concerns over drug smuggling in TN

Chennai: TTV Dhinakaran, the chief of Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) and National Democratic Alliance candidate in Theni, has raised serious concerns over the issue of drug smuggling in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement released on Saturday, Dhinakaran highlighted the recent arrest of Bose, the husband of DMK’s Tenkasi district panchayat leader, for smuggling 440 kg of Gutka from foreign countries.

The statement pointed out that during the tenure of the previous EPS regime, the then leader of the opposition MK Stalin had brought the Gutka issue to the Legislative Assembly, linking it to the rise in the movement of such contraband. Dhinakaran questioned whether the current Chief Minister has taken any concrete steps to address or eradicate the smuggling and sale of drugs, including Gutka, in the state.

Drawing attention to the alarming trend of drug smuggling, Dhinakaran highlighted the recent seizure of drugs worth Rs 2,000 crore and raised doubts about the involvement of the DMK in such illegal activities. He specifically mentioned the frequent seizures of cannabis, indicating a growing concern among the public regarding the prevalence of drug-related crimes in Tamil Nadu.

Expressing grave concern over the impact of drug addiction on the youth, Dhinakaran urged the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate and decisive action to establish a drug-free Tamil Nadu. He emphasized the importance of cracking down on drug smuggling and sales, particularly Gutka, to safeguard the future of the state’s young population.