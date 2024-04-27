20 injured as omni bus overturns

Chennai: A tragic accident occurred on the Chennai-Tiruchy Highway near Ullundurpettai, leaving 20 passengers injured as an omni bus traveling from Nagercoil to Chennai overturned on Friday night. The bus, carrying 30 passengers, crashed onto a road median, causing it to flip upside-down.

According to reports, the accident took place amidst ongoing bridge construction work on the Ullundurpettai Aasanur Bypass. It is believed that the bus driver, unaware of the construction, was driving at a high speed, leading to the collision and subsequent overturning of the bus.

The injured passengers were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Upon receiving information about the accident, the police swiftly arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations to assist the injured individuals.