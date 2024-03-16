Ravindra Jadeja joins CSK camp ahead of IPL 2024

Star India bowling allrounder Ravindra Jadeja on Friday joined the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training camp ahead of the upcoming season.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Chennai-based franchise shared a small glimpse of the 35-year-old joining the team.

“RaJa here to conquer,” CSK wrote on X.

In IPL, Jadeja played 226 matches and 173 innings, in which he scored 2692 runs at a strike rate of 128.62. Meanwhile, with the ball, he bagged 152 wickets after appearing in 197 innings.

CSK’s preparatory camp began on March 2, with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary and Prashant Solanki joining the camp at Chepauk.

CSK suffered an injury blow before the beginning of the season as New Zealand opener Devon Conway is expected to miss at least the first half of the tournament after undergoing thumb surgery. Conways sustained a blow on his finger during New Zealand’s third T20I against Australia.

CSK will kick off their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first game of the IPL 2024, at Chepauk, on March 22.