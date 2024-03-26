Bengaluru beats Punjab

Bengaluru, Mad 26: Virat Kohli dazzled at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, scoring 77 off 49 deliveries to inspire a four-wicket win for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against Punjab Kings. Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror provided finishing touches, with the former winning it with a boundary in the last over. Bengaluru, Mad 26: Virat Kohli dazzled at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, scoring 77 off 49 deliveries to inspire a four-wicket win for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against Punjab Kings. Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror provided finishing touches, with the former winning it with a boundary in the last over.

Kohli, POTM, said: It’s been going on for years (love story with fans at Chinnaswamy). People talk about a lot of other things when you play sport – achievement, stats, numbers. But when you look back it’s the memories you create. The love, appreciation and backing I’ve received has been amazing. I try to give the team a blazing start, but if wickets fall you have to assess. Wasn’t the usual flat pitch. Disappointed I couldn’t finish the game. Was in the slot but sliced it to deep point. They know I play the cover drive well, so they’re not going to allow me to hit gaps. You have to come up with a game plan here and there. I know my name is now attached to just promoting the game in different parts of the world when it comes to T20 cricket. I’ve still got it I guess. Just to feel normal for two months – for me, my family – it was a surreal experience. Couldn’t have been more grateful to God for the opportunity to spend time with the family. It’s an amazing experience to just be another person on the road and not be recognised. That’s the promise I can give here – I’ll keep turning up and keep trying me best.

Faf, RCB captain, said, On the outside, not as much on the inside (was he calm?). Early in the competition you want to make sure you get over the line. Felt we were in the position to do that sooner. With the new rule, we knew we had Mahipal coming in – has lot of power. Now with the extra batter you feel like even 14-15 rpo is gettable. Really pleased for him (DK). I said it the other night – really important for him to get his IPL going with confidence. There’s obviously a plan – from the auction – to find some sort of DNA. It is a unique ground. Even tonight the pitch was a bit different. Virat was important on that pitch. He’s still enjoying himself, very passionate about playing cricket. Fresh and motivated to do well.

Dinesh Karthik on his part said, Little bit (dusting off the rustiness). I wasn’t completely in control but getting there. We needed that (knock from Lomror), Anuj batted well last time but when Mahipal walked out.. he took the pressure off me. He (Harshal) is a wily customer, he has the dipping slower one and if you missed that you are a goner, I had to wait to play the scoop. I didn’t say anything, he (Lomror) was calm and when he hit that six, I just told him to keep a still head. If I start bowling then you can know what the situation would be for RCB.