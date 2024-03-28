Djokovic ends partnership with coach Ivanisevic

World number one Novak Djokovic has ended his partnership with Croatian coach Goran Ivanisevic following a challenging start to his 2024 season. Djokovic and Ivanisevic, the former Wimbledon champion, forged a formidable bond since joining forces in 2018. Under Ivanisevic’s guidance, Djokovic honed his skills and embarked on a remarkable journey that saw him surpass tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to become the most successful men’s singles player in Grand Slam history. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, March 27, Djokovic confirmed the split, acknowledging the duo’s on-court chemistry fluctuated over the years but emphasizing the enduring strength of their friendship. “Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago. Our on-court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid,” said Djokovic.