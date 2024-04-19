Udhayanidhi predicts huge win for India alliance

Chennai: As the voting is underway in all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu in the first phase of the 2024 general elections, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Friday that the INDIA alliance will sweep the elections in the state. “I have travelled across the state for the campaigning.

The mood of the voters in Tamil Nadu is that the DMK and INDIA alliance will sweep the elections,” he told ANI after casting his vote at a polling booth in Chennai.

Earlier, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and candidate from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency, O Panneerselvam cast his vote at a polling booth in Theni. After casting his vote, Panneerselvam stated that the BJP alliance would win the Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha polls.

“The BJP alliance will definitely win. There is a BJP wave across the country. AIADMK will come back to me,” he said.O Panneerselvam is contesting as an Independent candidate backed by the BJP-led NDA.

Jayaperumal from AIADMK, K Navaskani from Indian Union Muslim League and Chandraprabha from Naam Tamilar Katchi are the prominent candidates for this seat. The mega seven-phase electoral exercise commenced at 7 am today in 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories.

Voters will exercise their franchise until 6 pm today.