Dalai Lama congratulates newly elected Taiwanese President

In his statement, the Dalai Lama expressed his admiration for the Taiwanese people’s determination to uphold democratic values, stating, “It is wonderful to see how firmly rooted democracy has become in Taiwan. The Taiwanese people have not only developed a flourishing, robust democracy but have also achieved great prosperity, while at the same time preserving their rich cultural traditions.”

“May I wish you every success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Taiwan,” said Dalai Lama.

The newly-elected president of Taiwan, Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), was sworn in as the fifth popularly elected president of Taiwan on May 20, reported Focus Taiwan.

The DPP will be the first ruling party to govern for a third consecutive four-year term, with Lai, 64, and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim taking office since Taiwan held its first direct presidential election in 1996.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Presidential Office, and the great seal of the nation was handed over to Lai by Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu of the Kuomintang (KMT), symbolizing Lai’s assumption of office as head of state.