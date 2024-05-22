IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across Southern India until May 23

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting significant rainfall across various states in southern and northern India until May 23. The IMD has specifically warned of “isolated extremely heavy rainfall” over Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which is expected to continue until May 24.

In a statement, the IMD highlighted that Kerala and Mahe are on high alert. A red alert has been issued for these regions, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm from till May 22, and slightly lower but still substantial rainfall ranging between 115.5 mm and 204.5 mm on May 23. This alert was communicated through a post on the social media platform X, underscoring the seriousness of the weather conditions expected in these areas.

The IMD also provided an extended forecast for the next seven days, predicting isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall for Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, and Rayalaseema. These regions should prepare for similar weather conditions, which could include intermittent heavy showers.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe during the periods of heavy rainfall. The IMD’s alerts aim to help local authorities and the public prepare for potential disruptions and hazards, such as flooding and landslides, that often accompany such intense weather events.

This forecast follows a trend of increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, making it crucial for communities to stay informed and prepared. The IMD continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary to ensure public safety.