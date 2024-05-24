Graduate Route safe for now as UK cracks down on student visas

The measures followed the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealing a 10 per cent fall in net migration, welcomed by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the first official day of his campaign for a general election now set for July 4. Curbing migration, legal and illegal, is among the British Indian leader’s top priorities as he makes his case to the electorate.

“Since I became Prime Minister, net migration has fallen by 10 per cent. The plan is working. Let’s stick with it,” he said.

The Home Office pointed out that the ONS figures released this week do not take into account stricter visa rules on family dependents that were enforced earlier this year, pointing to a 25 per cent drop in visa applications since then.

Under further tougher measures, it said it will regulate the recruitment of international students, “cracking down on rogue recruitment agents” who encourage people to apply to British universities by mandating universities to sign up to a “stringent framework for agents”.

Tougher compliance standards for institutions recruiting students from overseas will be introduced under which universities that accept international students who then fail to pass visa checks, enroll or complete their courses, will risk losing their sponsor licence.