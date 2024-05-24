‘India-Pak T20 WC match ticket costs Rs 16.6 lakh’

New Delhi: Former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi has voiced strong criticism against the International Cricket Council (ICC) for what he describes as exorbitant ticket prices for the highly anticipated T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

The ninth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, set to take place from June 1 to 29, will be co-hosted by the United States and former champions West Indies.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi alleged that the ICC is exploiting the popularity of the India-Pakistan clash by selling tickets for as much as $20,000 (approximately INR 16.6 lakh) per seat for the Diamond Club section. The match, scheduled for June 9 in New York, is expected to draw a full house, with ticket availability already becoming a major concern for fans.

“Shocked to learn that @ICC is selling tickets for Diamond Club at $20000 per seat for the #indvspak WC game. The WC in the US is for game expansion & fan engagement, not a means to make profits on gate collections. $2750 for a ticket It’s just #notcricket #intlcouncilofcrooks,” Modi wrote on X.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan in cricket is one of the sport’s most storied and intense, drawing massive viewership and attendance whenever the teams face off. India’s last World Cup encounter with Pakistan in Ahmedabad also saw a frenzy for tickets, underscoring the high demand for this fixture.

Modi’s comments reflect a broader concern among fans and cricket pundits that the ICC may be prioritizing revenue generation over accessibility and fan engagement, especially in a market like the United States where the sport is still growing. The steep ticket prices could potentially alienate a significant portion of the fanbase that the ICC aims to attract.

The criticism comes at a crucial time as the ICC looks to expand the global reach of cricket through high-profile events like the T20 World Cup. While the India-Pakistan match promises to be a marquee event, the backlash over ticket pricing highlights the challenges of balancing commercial interests with the sport’s growth and fan inclusivity.