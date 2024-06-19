BJP leaders meet at Rajnath Singh’s residence to discuss candidate for LS Speaker

Among those who attended the meeting were Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhupender Yadav, Virendra Kumar, Piyush Goyal, Annapurna Devi, S jaishankar, JD(U)’s Lalan Singh, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan.

The election for the Lok Sabha speaker’s post will be held on June 26, two days after the beginning of the first session of the Lower House.

Meanwhile, a separate meeting of the Maharashtra BJP core group was also held at the party headquarters later in the evening to discuss the party’s strategy for the assembly polls, due to be held in the state later this year, sources said.