Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme launched in Dharmapuri

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin today inaugurated Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme in Palayampudur, Dharmapuri district.

During the event, he commenced completed projects and distributed government welfare assistance to beneficiaries.

The scheme is a significant initiative by the Tamil Nadu government aimed at addressing the grievances of people living in rural areas by bringing government services directly to them.

In Dharmapuri district, the scheme began today and will continue until September 4, 2024. Throughout the district, applications from the public will be collected at 70 camps. These camps will accept applications for services under 44 government schemes from 15 different departments, including the Department of Energy, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Housing and Urban Development Department, and the Prohibition and Excise Department.

Additionally, Chief Minister Stalin inaugurated completed project works under various departments, including the Highways Department, Public Works Department, Higher Education Department, Dairy Development Department, Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, Municipal Administration Department, Rural Development Department, Health and Family Welfare Department, Panchayat Unions, Forest Department, and School Education Department.

Furthermore, he distributed government welfare assistance to beneficiaries from various departments such as the Cooperation Department, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, Agricultural Engineering Department, Horticulture Department, Women’s Development, Health and Family Welfare Department, District Industries Centre, Labour Welfare Department, Backward Classes Welfare Department, Child Welfare and Special Services Department, Revenue Department, District Rural Development Agency, and Welfare of Differently Abled Persons Department.

Continuing his engagements, Chief Minister Stalin flagged off 20 new city buses under the Women’s Dawn Journey Scheme, replacing the currently operating buses.

Stalin had emphasised to the authorities that government services should be easily accessible to citizens. “They should not come to us for these services, We should go in search of them.”