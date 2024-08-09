‘Provide interest-free loans for Tiruppur Knitwear Industry’

AIADMK Chief Whip and Thondamuthur MLA SP Velumani has called on both the Central and State governments to provide interest-free loans to knitwear companies in Tiruppur, emphasizing the opportunity to boost their businesses amidst the political instability in Bangladesh. Speaking at a press conference at Idhaya Deivam Maligai on Huzur Road in Coimbatore, Velumani highlighted the critical need for support to ensure the sustainability and growth of these industries in Tamil Nadu. AIADMK Chief Whip and Thondamuthur MLA SP Velumani has called on both the Central and State governments to provide interest-free loans to knitwear companies in Tiruppur, emphasizing the opportunity to boost their businesses amidst the political instability in Bangladesh. Speaking at a press conference at Idhaya Deivam Maligai on Huzur Road in Coimbatore, Velumani highlighted the critical need for support to ensure the sustainability and growth of these industries in Tamil Nadu.

Velumani stressed that the governments should not only offer interest-free loans but also meet other essential requirements of these industries to prevent them from relocating out of Tamil Nadu. He also urged the authorities to reduce taxes, lower peak-hour power tariffs, and provide various concessions to ensure that industries continue to operate within the state. Velumani expressed concern over the shifting of several industries from Tamil Nadu to Bangladesh and urged the government to take steps to bring them back.

In addition to his economic appeals, Velumani also called on the State government to expedite the implementation of the Avinashi-Athikadavu water scheme, a project initiated by former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. He emphasized the importance of this project for supplying water to lakes in the Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

The former minister also criticized the current condition of roads in Coimbatore, noting that many are damaged and have become hazardous for pedestrians, particularly due to ongoing underground drainage (UGD) pipeline work. Velumani argued that the State government should have completed the 500 road projects sanctioned by the previous AIADMK regime, which were canceled, to alleviate the hardships faced by the public.