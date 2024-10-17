Umbrella and raincoat sales surge as NE Monsoon sets in

With the onset of the Northeast Monsoon, roadside shops in Chennai have witnessed a significant rise in the sale of umbrellas and raincoats. As heavy rains begin to lash the city, these small vendors, especially around busy areas like bus stops and markets, are seeing a sharp increase in demand from daily commuters, schoolchildren, and office-goers.

Several shopkeepers have reported that sales have doubled in the past few days as people rush to buy protective gear to cope with the unpredictable weather. Umbrellas of various sizes, colors, and designs, along with waterproof raincoats, are flying off the shelves. Vendors have stocked up on affordable, compact models to attract customers who want quick and easy solutions for the rains.

“The moment the skies turned cloudy and the first rains arrived, we saw an influx of customers. People want to be prepared now, and umbrellas are the most sought-after item,” said a vendor near T. Nagar.

The demand surge is not limited to the streets. Local stores across the city are also experiencing higher sales of rain accessories, with some shopkeepers reporting stock shortages. With more rains forecasted in the coming weeks, the trend is expected to continue, boosting the livelihood of many small traders.